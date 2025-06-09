Evacuation centres activated in Western Division

Two evacuation centres have been activated in the Western Division as Severe Tropical Cyclone Vaianu continues to affect the region.

The centres are located in Navutua, Yasawa, which is currently housing 84 evacuees, and Vio, a small island near Lautoka, where 18 people are taking shelter.

Commissioner Western Apolosi Lewaqai is reminding the public to stay alert and follow official updates as the cyclone continues to move through the area.

He has also issued strong warnings to mariners, advising them not to go out to sea due to dangerous conditions.

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Residents are being urged to avoid unnecessary travel and not attempt to cross flooded roads or waterways under any circumstances.

Authorities continue to encourage the public to monitor official weather updates and take all necessary precautions to ensure safety.