Naitasiri villagers demand better roads

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People in Naitasiri are calling for better roads to improve access and transportation in their communities.

Many villagers spend up to three hours walking to the nearest main road to catch public transport, making daily travel and access to services difficult.

The issue was raised during the 2026–2027 budget consultations, attended by representatives from Rewa, Naitasiri, and Tailevu.

Community leaders urged the government to prioritize road development to support economic activity, access to education, and healthcare services.

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“We would like to request the construction of a road in the Wainimala area. At the moment, we walk to and from the main road, spending around three hours and crossing about 28 rivers to reach the last village. It is a real struggle for our community”

Villagers say proper roads would not only reduce travel time but also improve safety.

Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel said the government is aware of the challenges faced by these people.

The budget consultation is ongoing, with officials visiting communities ahead of the new financial year.