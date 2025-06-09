Western Division battered by heavy rain and strong winds as Cyclone Vaianu nears

Heavy rain and strong winds are currently affecting most parts of the Western Division, with reports coming in from Lautoka, Ba and Nadi.

In Nadi, a power pole at Barara Flats is leaning dangerously towards the road, prompting motorists to exercise extreme caution.

A fallen tree has also blocked the Legalega Road entrance this morning, with drivers advised to detour via Votualevu. Power outages have been reported in some areas, including Namotomoto Village.

In Lautoka, a tree has also fallen and is blocking the Kings Highway near Tuvu, causing disruption to traffic flow in the area.

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Severe Tropical Cyclone Vaianu remains a Category 3 system as it continues to move closer to Fiji waters.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says Severe Tropical Cyclone Vaianu Category 3 was located about 330km west of Yasawa-i-Rara and 320km west-northwest of Nadi at 6am today.

TC Vaianu is currently moving southeast at about 10km/hr and is expected to lie about 250km west-southwest of Kadavu and about 300km south-southwest of Nadi or about at 6am tomorrow.

A heavy rain warning remains in force for the entire country, along with a flash flood alert. Authorities are warning that persistent rain and thunderstorms could lead to flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Strong wind warnings are also in place, with gusts expected to reach up to 90 kilometres per hour in some areas, especially in the Western Division, Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, and Kadavu.

Forecasters say although the cyclone is not expected to make direct landfall, its outer rainbands will continue to bring widespread wet and windy conditions across Fiji.