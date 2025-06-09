Kabara set for title rematch with Suva Warriors

[Source: Cricket Fiji/Facebook]

Kabara have secured a return to the grand final after defeating Lakeba by 46 runs in their semi-final clash at Albert Park this afternoon, setting up a highly anticipated rematch with Suva Warriors.

The encounter, which was postponed from yesterday due to unfavourable weather, saw Kabara produce a composed performance.

Batting first, they posted 147 runs before backing it up with a disciplined bowling effort to restrict Lakeba, who fell 46 runs short in their chase.

The victory not only books Kabara a place in the final but also rekindles a familiar rivalry, with the side set to face Suva Warriors once again after the two teams met in last year’s Easter Cricket final.

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With both teams having history on the big stage, Monday’s 11am decider promises to deliver another thrilling chapter in their growing rivalry.

Meanwhile, the Tier 2 final will see Komo take on Namuka at 8am, providing an early showcase of talent before the main final later on Monday.