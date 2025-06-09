BSP Life backs young filmmakers in Kula Film Awards partnership

BSP Life has partnered with the 15th Annual Kula Film Awards 2026 as the exclusive sponsor of the Film Category, reinforcing its commitment to youth development and creative expression.

The partnership, formalised during a signing ceremony on April 2, coincides with BSP Life’s 150th anniversary in Fiji and highlights its focus on creating opportunities for young people.

As part of the collaboration, BSP Life is contributing $25,000, with $20,000 directed towards the Film Category and $5,000 set aside to support participation from five remote high schools.

The initiative aims to ensure students from across the country, including those in rural areas, have equal access to national platforms that promote learning, creativity and recognition.

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Through the programme, students are encouraged to produce original films centred on mental, physical and financial wellness — key pillars of BSP Life’s mission to promote overall wellbeing.

Film Fiji says such partnerships are crucial in delivering hands-on learning opportunities for young filmmakers.

Chief Executive Officer Jone Robertson says the support enables practical training and mentorship.

“Partnerships like this are critical to what we do. Support from BSP Life allows us to deliver hands-on workshops, mentorship, and the production resources young people need to take their ideas and turn them into real films. It’s about building skills, confidence, and pathways for the next generation.”

BSP Life Managing Director Michael Nacola says the partnership reflects the company’s long-standing commitment to making a positive impact.

“For 150 years, BSP Life has been committed to making a positive difference in people’s lives. This partnership is about backing young people – their ideas, their voices, and their potential to use creativity and storytelling to shape healthier, more inclusive communities.”

BSP Life says it looks forward to working closely with students, educators and the wider creative community throughout the awards programme, supporting initiatives that nurture talent and build confidence among Fiji’s next generation of storytellers.