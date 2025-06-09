Rising fuel prices may impact Fiji tourism sector

Fiji’s tourism industry could face growing uncertainty as rising global fuel prices threaten to increase travel costs and reduce visitor numbers.

Officials say tensions in the Middle East, particularly around key shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz, are pushing up global oil prices, which could impact international air travel.

In an interview with FBC News, economist Mereseini Waibuta said for a tourism-dependent economy like Fiji, higher fuel prices could lead to more expensive airfares, putting pressure on both airlines and travellers.

“We have a lot of tourists coming in. Fiji Airways has announced that its flight routes will not be affected, but the question is for how long, because we are talking about rising fuel prices,”

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While Fiji Airways has indicated operations will remain normal for now, Waibuta warns the situation could change if fuel costs continue to climb.

She is also urging tourism operators to invest more in domestic tourism to cushion potential impacts.

“Perhaps it’s time for us to promote tourism locally. We have a lot to offer and people within the country who can travel, so we have internal tourists,”

Officials are also monitoring the situation closely, as any drop in flights or visitor numbers could affect hotels, tour operators and other businesses that rely on international arrivals.