Landowners granted voice in councils

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Cabinet has approved changes to the Local Government Act 1972 to include traditional landowners as reserved non-voting members in Municipal Councils.

The move allows customary landowners to participate in discussions on land use, infrastructure, and public services affecting their communities, though they will not have voting rights.

The reforms aim to strengthen consultation, promote inclusive decision-making, and improve coordination between councils and landowning communities.

Regulations will be developed to guide appointments, consultations, and the number of reserved seats per municipality