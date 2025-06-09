FMSA President hails unity and growth at Muslim IDC 2026

[Photo: Fiji Muslim Sports Association/Facebook]

The Dayals Sawmillers Muslim IDC 2026 continues to gather momentum, with Fiji Muslim Sports Association president Haji Javed praising the tournament’s success and the spirit of unity it has fostered within the community.

Speaking during the competition, Javed acknowledged the favourable weather conditions and expressed gratitude for the collective effort behind the event’s smooth delivery.

He paid tribute to major sponsor Dayals Sawmillers, noting that their support has been instrumental in hosting the tournament at a top-quality venue.

Javed also commended the Ba Town Council, including chair administrator Mohsin and his team, for their role in preparing the facilities.

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The FMSA president further recognised the contributions of volunteers, referees—including officials from New Zealand Fiji Football—as well as medical teams, security personnel and police officers, all of whom have ensured the event runs seamlessly.

Special mention was given to organising committee chair Haji Riaz, whose tireless work has been key to coordinating the tournament, alongside committee members and executives who have worked long hours behind the scenes.

Javed admitted that Day Two presented logistical challenges due to the packed schedule but said the team rose to the occasion.

“Alhamdulillah, everything has fallen into place.”

With the competition heating up, Javed is now looking forward to an exciting Day Three, with further announcements expected as the tournament progresses.

Ba currently meets Rewa in the first semifinal and Nadi will meet Maigania at 6.30pm for the second semi-final.

The finals will be held tomorrow.