Historic call-up drives Singh’s World Cup dream

Seventeen-year-old Ishani Singh is embracing a historic milestone as she prepares to represent Fiji at the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 EAP Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in Papua New Guinea.

The bowling all-rounder becomes the first Indo-Fijian to earn selection in the national Under-19 side, marking a proud moment for her family and the wider cricket community.

Born in Australia, Singh has strong ties to Fiji through her mother’s side, with family roots in Labasa and Suva.

Despite growing up abroad, the opportunity to wear the Fiji jersey is one she describes as both humbling and special.

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“It’s an honour, it really is, to represent Fiji and try and help the team qualify.”

Her journey into cricket began at the age of 10, inspired by her brother Yuvraj.

What started as a playful challenge quickly turned into a passion, with Singh progressing rapidly through the ranks.

She made her second-grade debut at just 12 and stepped up to first grade by 14.

Singh revealed she was studying when she received the call-up, a moment that quickly turned emotional as she shared the news with her grandmother.

“I was so excited, I ran downstairs and told her. She was very proud.”

Having only recently joined the squad, Singh has quickly settled into the team environment, praising the welcoming nature of her teammates.

“The girls are very inclusive. We spend time together, they’re even teaching me some Fijian words, so it’s been really nice.”

She also highlighted the difference in training environments, noting Fiji’s team-based approach compared to the more segmented system in Australia.

“In Fiji, we all train together as a team, and I think that’s really special because everyone learns from each other.”

As she heads into her first international tournament, Singh is eager to learn and grow, while keeping her long-term ambitions firmly in sight.

“I’m excited to learn from other countries and build on my own game. I have dreams of playing in competitions like the WPL in India or The Hundred in England,” she said.

Backed by strong family support, Singh says the constant encouragement from home has kept her grounded throughout the journey.

With history already made, the young all-rounder now turns her focus to helping Fiji secure a place on the world stage — and perhaps taking the first step towards her own cricketing dream.

The side departed for Papua New Guinea this morning.