FBC radio available now worldwide

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Fijians from across the world can now easily tune in to Fijian Broadcasting Corporations radio stations following the migration of all six live streams to a new, centralised platform.

The upgrade means audiences are no longer limited to third-party streaming services, with all stations now accessible through the SERE+ platform.

In a statement, users can now listen live by downloading the SERE+ Android app or by visiting the website, streamlining efforts for Fijians abroad and other international audiences to stay connected.

The move also means older streaming links including those previously available on platforms like TuneIn are no longer active.

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Station websites remain operational, but now redirected to SERE+, offering a streamlined and improved listening experience.

FBC highlights that the transition is part of efforts to enhance accessibility, reliability and control over digital broadcasting.

And with the new system in place, listeners whether in Fiji or overseas can continue to enjoy their favourite radio programs anytime, anywhere.