McCaig balances demands ahead of Oceania champs

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Balancing work, school, and elite-level training is no easy task, but Fiji rep Hansel McCaig is embracing the challenge as he builds towards the upcoming Oceania Swimming Championship.

With just four weeks remaining before the regional meet, McCaig admits his preparation has been demanding, as he juggles multiple commitments alongside his time in the pool.

Despite the tight schedule, the experienced swimmer remains focused, stressing that effective time management has been key to maintaining consistency in his training.

As one of the senior figures in Fiji’s swimming ranks, McCaig is also encouraged by the rising level of talent coming through the system.

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He says it has been rewarding to watch young swimmers develop over the years, with many now making the transition from age-group competitions to the Open division.

Having known some of the emerging swimmers since they were just five or six years old, McCaig believes the steady progression reflects a bright future for the sport in Fiji.

He adds that the improving standard each year is a positive sign for the country’s prospects on the regional stage.

With preparations intensifying ahead of the Oceania Championship, McCaig is urging fellow athletes facing similar challenges to stay disciplined, noting that managing time effectively is crucial to balancing responsibilities while pursuing sporting goals.

The competition starts on the 8th of next month to the 13th in Suva.

The event will be LIVE on FBC