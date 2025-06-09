Local innovation needed over anticipated cost rise

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As the cost of living’s forecasted to increase, there is a growing call for Fijians to adopt innovative, community-driven solutions to ease financial pressure.

In an exclusive interview with FBC News, Economist Mereseini Waibuta says the country must begin “thinking outside the box” to cope with rising fuel prices and everyday expenses driven by global economic challenges.

She points to examples from overseas, particularly in parts of Asia, where informal roadside vendors operate during peak traffic hours—selling affordable meals to commuters stuck in congestion.

Waibuta says similar approaches could be explored locally, not only to provide convenience for workers but also to create additional income opportunities for families.

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She adds that such grassroots solutions could help cushion the impact of rising living costs, especially for low- and middle-income households.

Beyond that, Waibuta is also encouraging a shift in mindset, urging citizens to become more proactive rather than relying solely on government support.

She says while government assistance remains important, communities and individuals must also play a role in adapting to changing economic conditions.

Her thoughts were in response to questions posed by the newsroom as Fiji faces increasing pressure from global fuel price fluctuations, which would affect the cost of transport, food, and other essential goods.

Waibuta further stresses that innovation at the local level whether through small businesses, shared resources, or new ways of working will be key to building resilience in this challenging period.