Cyclone Vaianu triggers heavy rain and flood warnings across Fiji

Severe Tropical Cyclone Vaianu remains a Category 3 system as it continues to move closer to Fiji waters.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says the cyclone was located about 380 kilometres west of Yasawa-i-Rara and west-northwest of Nadi early this morning.

It is currently moving southeast at around 10 kilometres per hour.

In simple terms, the cyclone is slowly tracking closer to the country from the west and is expected to pass southwest of Fiji by tomorrow, bringing widespread bad weather across the group.

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A heavy rain warning remains in force for the entire country, along with a flash flood alert. Authorities warn that persistent rain and thunderstorms could trigger flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Strong wind warnings are also in place, with winds expected to strengthen from today. Gusts could reach up to 90 kilometres per hour in some areas, particularly in the

Western Division, Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, and Kadavu.

Forecasters say even though the cyclone is not expected to make direct landfall, its rainbands will continue to affect most parts of Fiji.

People are advised to stay alert, avoid flooded areas, and secure loose items as conditions are expected to worsen.

The outlook for tomorrow remains similar, with strong winds, rough seas, and more heavy rain expected across the country.