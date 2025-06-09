Budget consultations postponed

All national budget consultations scheduled for this week have been postponed due to adverse weather conditions affecting parts of Fiji.

In a statement, the Ministry of Finance noted that the decision was made to ensure public safety and to avoid exposing communities, stakeholders, and government officials to unnecessary risk during the current period of severe weather.

Despite the postponement, the Ministry has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining an inclusive and participatory budget process.

It added that new consultation dates will be announced once weather conditions improve.

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In the meantime, members of the public are encouraged to continue submitting their views and feedback through official channels that are already provided.

Any further updates will be shared through the government’s and the finance ministry’s official communication platforms.