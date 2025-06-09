Nadi crowned Muslim IDC 2026 champions

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Munif Builders Nadi have been crowned champions of the Dayals Sawmillers Muslim IDC 2026 after edging Millennium Rentals Drasa 1-0 in a tightly contested grand final.

In a match filled with intensity and high stakes, Nadi delivered when it mattered most, breaking the deadlock in the second half to take a crucial lead.

The lone goal proved decisive as they held their composure under pressure to see out the match.

Drasa fought hard throughout and pushed for an equaliser in the closing stages, but Nadi’s defence stood firm to deny any comeback.

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The victory caps off a strong campaign for Nadi, whose disciplined and determined performance in the final earned them the title.

They now celebrate a well-deserved triumph, finishing the tournament as worthy champions.