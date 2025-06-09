Schools remain closed, some universities shut doors

All schools across the country will remain closed today as Tropical Cyclone Vaianu upgrades into a Category 3 system.

The Fiji Meteorological Service upgraded the cyclone, prompting the Ministry of Education Fiji, in consultation with the National Disaster Management Office, to keep schools shut in the interest of public safety.

The Ministry says all students, including boarders, are to remain at home.

Some tertiary institutions have also confirmed closures due to adverse weather, including Fiji National University, Pacific Polytech, University of the South Pacific Lautoka and Nadi campuses, and the University of Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro is urging parents and guardians to closely monitor children during this period.

He warns that no one should attempt to cross flooded rivers, creeks or drains, and children should avoid swimming in rivers or the sea.

Parents are also encouraged to keep children engaged at home through reading and school revision as authorities continue to monitor the situation.