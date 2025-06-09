Lomax set for Force debut in Fiji

[Source:NRL.com}

Former rugby league star Zac Lomax, may make his Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific debut against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in Lautoka on Saturday.

His latest setback has paved the way for a “hell of an introduction” in Fiji for the injury-hit Western Force, according to Rugby.com.

Lomax was set to make his professional rugby debut against the Queensland Reds in Brisbane on Saturday, barely a month after he attempted to suit up for the Melbourne Storm was shot down following court proceedings.

Force coach Simon Cron earlier said the Kangaroos and New South Wales State of Origin winger had only hit “80 per cent” maximum speed at training.

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The Force will remain in Brisbane before flying to Fiji to play the Drua in Lautoka on Saturday.

Cron may not have a choice but to select Lomax, given that both starting wingers, Dylan Pietsch and Darby Lancaster are injured.

Western Force defeated the Reds last week, their first win in Brisbane since 2017, their second win in their last 13 games, and their third win in their last 25 away games.

The Drua hosts the Force at 4:35pm on Saturday, and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.