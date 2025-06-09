Fiji digitizes disaster tracking to boost national resilience

Fiji has launched the National Disaster Risk Reduction Policy Online Tracker, a new digital platform designed to centralize and monitor disaster preparedness efforts across roughly 30 ministries and agencies.

Developed by the Pacific Community with $300,000 in EU funding, the system replaces a manual reporting process that made it difficult to measure policy implementation.

The tracker aims to improve real-time reporting, accountability, and evidence-based planning, which is vital for a country facing average annual disaster losses of $158 million.

Approximately 50 officials participated in a five-day workshop to master the system through simulations and hands-on practice.

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The tool aligns Fiji’s progress with national goals and international obligations, such as the Sendai Framework.

Officials from the NDRMO and the EU emphasized that the tracker will ensure DRR is embedded into national planning and financing to better manage Fiji’s resilience.

The SPC will continue to refine the platform alongside the NDRMO to ensure a successful national rollout.