PRF raises concerns over Vuda Point waste-to-energy project

The Pacific Recycling Foundation says it continues to receive increasing concerns from members of the public over the proposed Waste-to-Energy project at Vuda Point.

The organisation says that over the past week, it was contacted by community members in Vuda who raised worries about possible environmental, health and social impacts of the development.

PRF Founder Amitesh Deo says these concerns should not be ignored, especially while the Environmental Impact Assessment is under public review.

He says the organisation is hearing directly from people who are uncertain about how the project could affect their future.

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PRF says it has already submitted its position to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, highlighting issues such as the risk of recyclable materials being diverted into the plant, possible long-term environmental and health effects, and concerns the project could undermine recycling efforts and impact livelihoods.

The foundation also states there are reports a similar proposal by the same developer was not approved in Australia, raising further questions about the project.

Deo says decision-makers must ensure public feedback is properly considered, adding that development should not come at the cost of community concerns.

He also says it is concerning that opposition to the project has reportedly been described as coming from “a few selfish people,” stressing that those raising concerns are doing so to protect their environment and livelihoods.

PRF further says there is a growing trend of glorifying wealthy investors in development discussions, warning that financial power alone does not guarantee the right solutions for Fiji.

The organisation is now urging government and stakeholders to ensure the EIA process remains transparent and inclusive, while confirming