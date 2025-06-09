Government urges carpooling amid fuel price hikes

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The government is calling on Fijians to start carpooling as part of efforts to ease growing fuel pressure caused by rising global oil prices.

While fuel supply remains stable across Fiji, authorities warn that increasing costs and uncertainty overseas could impact the country in the coming months.

As part of the National Fuel Emergency Action Plan, the government is focusing on early conservation measures encouraging Fijians to share rides, reduce unnecessary travel, and rely more on public transport.

Speaking on behalf of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka at yesterday’s national address, Minister for information Lynda Tabuya urged Fijians to avoid unnecessary fuel consumption.

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“Start saving fuel now, government will continue to reassure the public encourage normal buying behaviour reduce non-essential travel and work with our international partners.”

She explained that carpooling not only helps cut household expenses but also reduces overall fuel demand nationwide.

“We are asking you Fiji to help by one, carpooling, using public transport, three reducing unnecessary trips, four saving electricity at home and five using online meetings or working from home where possible.”

Economist Mereseini Waibuta added to the sentiments stating that carpooling from Fijians would cut down on fuel usage in the country and even traffic.

“Do something so that people are carpooling and we’re cutting down costs, we’re also addressing the traffic jam because traffic jam economically; people are just sitting there they’re not being productive.”

As Fiji prepares for potential economic impacts from global uncertainties, Fijians are being urged to stay calm, use fuel wisely, and work together as the situation continues to be monitored.