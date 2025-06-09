Court allows Charlie Charters to travel overseas

The Suva Magistrate Court has approved a variation of bail for former journalist and sports marketing specialist Charlie Charters, allowing him to travel to the United Kingdom and Hong Kong for family and work reasons.

Charters was granted permission to attend his uncle’s funeral in the UK and to relocate temporarily to Hong Kong for employment.

He appeared before Magistrate Shageeth Somaratne, with legal representation from Seforan and Juleen Fatiaki, while Rusiate Doidoi appeared for the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Charters is facing two counts of aiding and abetting an unknown person in relation to alleged unlawful disclosure of official information.

Article continues after advertisement

The prosecution had argued that he was a flight risk, but the court ruled that he has strong ties to Fiji, including his family, and is unlikely to abscond.

The court also noted that he had complied with previous bail conditions, including a recent approved trip to Australia.

The court said his travel arrangements were necessary under his personal and employment circumstances.

Charters remains on strict bail conditions, including limits on social media use, no interference with witnesses, and compliance with all court directives.

His three sureties remain bonded at $50,000 and have been reminded of their responsibility to ensure he appears for all court dates.

The prosecution has 28 days to appeal the decision.

The case alleges that between November and February, Charters aided in the alleged unauthorized publication of FICAC-related information on his Facebook account without permission.