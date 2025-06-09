Fiji braces for heavy rain as Cyclone Vaianu nears category 3

Pic taken from zoom.earth

Tropical Cyclone Vaianu is expected to get stronger and reach Category 3 by 6am tomorrow.

Category 2 Tropical Cyclone Vaianu was analysed at 530km west northwest of Yasawa at 10am today moving south southeast at about 9 km/hr.

The trough of low pressure associated with Vaianu lies over the Fiji group.

Associated clouds and rain are expected to affect the country for the next few days.

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The Fiji Meteorological Service says the cyclone will bring heavy rain and strong winds as it moves in from the Western and Southern divisions between 12pm and 6pm today.

The eye of the cyclone will not pass over Fiji, but its outer bands will still cause bad weather across the islands.

Low-lying areas may flood, and authorities are asking everyone to stay alert.

People are advised to store clean water, secure their homes, and keep children safe during the cyclone.