Early action key to social issues: Mehta

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The need for a united, multi-sector approach to address growing social challenges has been strongly highlighted at the 64th Sanatan Convention in Navua.

Indian High Commissioner Suneet Mehta says issues such as drug abuse, violence and social instability cannot be tackled by one group alone.

He stresses that families, religious institutions and the education system must work together to guide and support young people.

Mehta says while education is important, it must be backed by strong moral values and community support.

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He adds that organisations like the Sanatan Dharma Sabha play a key role in shaping positive behaviour through spiritual teachings and community outreach.

Through youth programs, cultural activities and religious engagement, these groups help reinforce values among young people.

The High Commissioner also raised concern over increasing youth-related social issues, stressing the need for early intervention and shared responsibility.

He reaffirmed India’s support in strengthening these efforts through partnerships in education, cultural exchange and community development.