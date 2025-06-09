Cruise vessel MV Fiji Princess runs aground near Monuriki Island

[File Photo]

The MV Fiji Princess, operated by Blue Lagoon Cruises, ran aground on a reef near Monuriki Island while on a seven-day voyage.

A source says the vessel is believed to have struck the reef due to rough weather conditions in the area.

Emergency response teams acted quickly, safely transferring passengers to the mainland.

The number of people on board at the time has not yet been confirmed.

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The vessel remains at the site as efforts continue to refloat it.

The area is known for strong waves and open waters, which may pose challenges for recovery operations.