Stigma keeps children with disabilities out of schools

Stigma and negative attitudes continue to force children with disabilities out of schools in Fiji, limiting their access to education and future opportunities.

This issue was highlighted during a national discussion on community-based support services, where concerns were raised about ongoing discrimination despite existing policies aimed at inclusion.

The National Council for Persons with Disabilities says stigma remains one of the biggest barriers preventing children with disabilities from staying in school.

“I quit school on secondary level. I quit school because of the stigma. Students would come to my class just to look at me. People were not educated about disability.”

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Council representative Kolinio Laisenia says many people with disabilities still face discrimination in both schools and communities, despite efforts to promote inclusion.

He also highlighted that limited access to essential services continues to be a major challenge.

Laisenia stressed that addressing stigma and improving access to support services are critical to ensuring children with disabilities can fully participate in education and community life.