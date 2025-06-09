Public urged to remain on high alert

Tropical Cyclone Vaianu is expected to intensify into a Category 3 system within the next 24 hours, with authorities warning that its impacts will still be felt across Fiji despite no direct landfall forecast.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Disaster Management Mitieli Cama says the slow-moving system poses a significant threat.

“Tropical Cyclone Vaianu is now a Category 2 system and is currently forecasted to strengthen into a Category 3 Severe Tropical Cyclone within the next 18 to 24 hours.”

Cama says the cyclone is moving southeast at just five knots, increasing the risk of prolonged heavy rainfall.

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“It is crucial to note that the slow speed of this system significantly increases the risk of prolonged heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and landslides across the Fiji group.”

He stresses that even without a direct hit, dangerous weather conditions are expected nationwide.

“Let me be clear: even without a direct hit, dangerous weather conditions are expected.”

A Heavy Rain Warning and Flash Flood Alert remain in force for the entire country, with the public urged to remain vigilant.

Cama is also calling on Fijians to avoid unnecessary travel, secure their homes, and stay away from flooded areas.