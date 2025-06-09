Fiji Ports plans $433M worth of projects

[File Photo]

Fiji Ports Corporation Limited has a pipeline of infrastructure projects worth $433 million over the next 10 years, excluding the new port, which alone is valued at over $4 billion.

This was highlighted by Fiji Ports during their submission on the 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 Annual Reports to the Standing Committee on Natural Resources this week.

FPCL says their top priorities include the Kings Wharf South upgrade and Suva Yard Capacity Enhancement, while Lautoka focuses on the Queens Wharf South extension and the use of EMEX’s wharf.

Standing Committee member Inosi Kuridrani raised concerns, questioning how these projects will require high costs and noting that the government may not be able to fully fund all of them.

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“So, in the position of FPCL, have you started negotiating with other donor funds or countries that could supplement the cost of these major capital projects?”

In response, FPCL Acting Chief Executive Suresh Prasad says they have been discussing collaborations with funding partners like AIFFP and emphasized that FPCL has always self-funded its projects.

He adds that the main challenge is that rates and tariffs have not been approved for 11 years.

They are working with the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission to review tariffs and to fund projects with partners.

“We also collaborate with other entities like AIFFP and MCC. We are engaging with the Ministry of National Planning and the Ministry of Finance. We know there is a huge, monumental task for Fiji Ports in terms of completing all these projects.”

While internal rehabilitation works alone are expected to cost around $500 million, the new Suva port relocation will require additional funding and external partners to complete.