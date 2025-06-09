Fiji’s growing drug problem: India pushes for rehab and community action

[File Photo]

The Indian High Commission has urged urgent collaborative efforts to tackle the growing drug problem in Fiji, emphasizing the need for a dedicated rehabilitation center to support those affected.

Speaking on the issue, Indian High Commissioner Suneet Mehta welcomed the proposal for a drugs rehabilitation center and called on the Sanatana Dharam Sabha to actively participate in finding solutions.

“The proposal from the Sabha is encouraging. I would also like to encourage the National President of the Sanatana Dharam Sabha to take this movement forward and address the growing menace of drugs in the country.”

The call comes amid rising concerns over substance abuse in Fijian communities, with leaders stressing the importance of prevention, awareness, and structured rehabilitation programs to protect vulnerable youth.

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High Commissioner Mehta also highlighted the role of community leadership and partnerships in combating the issue.

Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha President, Dhirendra Nand, confirmed that the organization will continue working with relevant authorities to eliminate drugs from society.

“As you can see in our banners, we are advocating against drugs in the country. We are also raising awareness about violence against minors and women, as well as the rising cases of HIV and AIDS. Various messages are being sent through multiple platforms.”

By involving community organizations like the Sanatana Dharam Sabha, authorities aim to build a united front against drug abuse and establish sustainable support systems for those affected.