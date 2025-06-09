Fuel cleared from grounded MV Fiji Princess

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji has confirmed that approximately 23,000 litres of fuel were successfully removed from the grounded MV Fiji Princess in the Malolo Group.

This step has significantly reduced the risk of marine pollution.

Following the transfer, a salvage support vessel departed the site, though oil spill response booms remain on standby as a precaution.

The MSAF says crew members were safely transferred to the sister vessel Cougar and have returned to Port Denarau.

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It says further salvage work will commence once weather and sea conditions improve.

MSAF adds that they remain focused on personnel safety and environmental protection.