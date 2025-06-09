News

Fiji expands fire services

Kelera Ditaiki Multimedia Journalist

April 4, 2026 4:35 pm

[Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Cabinet has approved the expansion of fire service boundaries and the creation of new districts to strengthen emergency response across Fiji.

The National Fire Authority will now extend services into fast-growing and high-risk areas where demand has exceeded current municipal limits.

Expanded coverage will include major towns such as Ba, Nadi, Suva, Nausori, Labasa, Rakiraki, Sigatoka, and Savusavu, with new fire districts in Pacific Harbour, Nabouwalu, and Taveuni.

The move aims to ensure faster emergency response and better protection of lives, homes, and businesses for more communities nationwide.

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