FNU campuses to close as Cyclone Vaianu intensifies

All Fiji National University campuses will be closed tomorrow as Tropical Cyclone Vaianu intensifies to a Category 2 system.

In a statement, Vice-Chancellor Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba says the decision follows the latest advisory from the Fiji Meteorological Service and the National Disaster Management Office, with safety being the top priority.

She says the closure will take effect tomorrow and applies to all campuses nationwide.

Lecturers and course coordinators have been advised to liaise closely with students regarding classes, while all staff are required to work from home and remain in contact with their respective supervisors.

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Students and staff are also being urged to take necessary precautions and follow all weather advisories issued by relevant authorities.

Those living in low-lying and flood-prone areas are being reminded to stay alert, move to higher ground if needed, and familiarise themselves with evacuation centres and emergency contacts.

Meanwhile, the university’s Emergency Response Team will remain on standby to respond to any incidents during this period.