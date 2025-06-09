Yaro Chiefs trio in line for Fiji 7s debut

Yaro Chiefs trio depart for Hong Kong 7s.

Yaro Chiefs trio Wame Ratuva, Tomasi Vuluma Stark and Isaia Rugu are in line to make their debut for the Fiji Airways men’s 7s side at the Hong Kong 7s.

The trio headline a squad that also features captain Jeremaia Matana, alongside Joseva Talacolo, Tira Wilagi Patterson, Terio Veilawa, Ratu Filipe Sauturaga, Apete Narogo, Vuiviwa Naduvalo, Kavekini Tanivanuakula, Nacani Boginisoko, Ratu Manueli Maisamoa, Douglas Daveta and Akuila Dranivotua.

Meanwhile, Lusiana Tinai and Varasika Tukana are the potential debutants named in the Fiji women’s 7s squad.

Captain Verenaisi Ditavutu leads the side, which includes Sesenieli Donu, Sera Bolatini, Silika Qalo, Adi Vani Buleki, Reapi Ulunisau, Rogosau Adimereani, Mariana Talatoka, Lavena Cavuru, Atelaite Ralivanawa and Ilisapeci Delaiwau.

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Both teams feature a balance of experienced campaigners and emerging talent as they gear up for their next outing on the world stage.

The men’s side will meet Germany first at 5.11pm on Friday the 17th of this month, before taking on Great Britain at 8.21pm.

Our womens team take on Japan at 8.44pm before they go against Brazil at 12.01am.

All of Fijis matched will be LIVE on FBC TV.