Fuel stocks above 50 percent as supply remains stable in Fiji

Fiji currently has fuel stocks above 50 percent, with supply remaining stable across the country.

Delivering the update on behalf of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, Minister Lynda Tabuya assured Fijians that there is no fuel shortage at this time.

She says fuel is available nationwide, but the issue the country is facing is rising global prices, not supply.

Tabuya explains that while stocks are sufficient now, the government is closely monitoring the situation due to uncertainty in global supply, especially in the coming months.

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“In simple terms, fuel is available with stocks above 50 percent, so let us use it wisely. Fuel is still available, but prices are high and future supply is uncertain.”

Government has already activated its Fuel Emergency Action Plan, which outlines steps to manage fuel use depending on stock levels.

Tabuya says acting early is key, as conserving fuel now will help avoid shortages if global supply is disrupted further.

Fijians are being urged to use fuel wisely, avoid unnecessary travel, and prepare for possible changes if the situation worsens.