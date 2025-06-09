Suva Rugby backs Seruvakula for FRU top job

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The FMF Suva Rugby Union is urging the Fiji Rugby Union to officially appoint Senirusi Seruvakula as Head Coach of the FIJI Water Flying Fijians, rather than continuing to place him in acting roles.

The Union says Seruvakula has already stepped into the position on multiple occasions, stressing that qualified local coaches should not continue to be used as temporary options whenever the national body faces challenges.

Suva Rugby Union chairman Maritino Nemani says limiting opportunities for local coaches to take on the top job does little to support the long-term growth and development of rugby in Fiji.

He adds that Seruvakula deserves the same level of backing and resources afforded to overseas coaches, suggesting he could be supported by a mix of international technical advisors and experienced local staff.

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Nemani pointed to past success as proof the model can work, referencing Fiji’s 1987 campaign under Josateki Savou and George Simpkin, as well as the 2007 campaign led by Ilivasi Tabua with support from Shannon Fraser and Greg Mumm.

“In both cases Fiji reached the quarterfinals, and in 2023 Seruvakula was Assistant Coach to Simon Raiwalui when Fiji again made the quarterfinals. Those are the only three times Fiji has reached that stage of the Rugby World Cup.”

The SRU also claims reports indicated Seruvakula was the preferred candidate for the top job in 2023 before outside pressure led to the appointment of Raiwalui.

Despite serving as assistant coach during that campaign, the FRU later appointed Mick Byrne as Head Coach in 2024.

The Union says it had raised concerns at the time after Seruvakula was initially told his application had been unsuccessful and that he had not been shortlisted, only to later be informed via email that he had in fact been shortlisted and would be interviewed.

Seruvakula has previously worked under former national coaches John McKee and Vern Cotter, and has been shortlisted and interviewed for the top role on several occasions.

Suva Rugby Union is now questioning what more is required, calling on the FRU to place its trust in local coaching talent.