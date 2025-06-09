RKS Eels crowned U19 champions in South Eastern Zone finals

[Photo: South Eastern Zone Secondary School Rugby League/Facebook]

Ratu Kadavulevu School Eels capped off a strong showing at the Vodafone South Eastern Zone Fiji Secondary School Rugby League finals, claiming the Under-19 zone title with a convincing 24-12 win over Queen Victoria School Knights.

The Eels delivered a composed performance in the top grade, controlling the match and finishing strongly to secure the championship honours.

In the Under-17 final, the Davuilevu Knights edged out the RKS Eels in a thrilling contest, sealing a narrow 16-14 victory in one of the most competitive matches of the day.

The Open Girls division also produced an exciting encounter, with Ratu Latianara Raiders holding off the Namosi Titans 12-8.

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Meanwhile, in the Under-15 grade, Ratu Kadavulevu School Eels opened their campaign on a winning note, defeating Gospel Saints 12-6 in a tightly contested final.

The finals showcased the depth of young rugby league talent in the South Eastern Zone, with all teams displaying determination and skill across the grades.