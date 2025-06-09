All schools to remain closed tomorrow

All schools will remain closed tomorrow until further notice, says the Ministry of Education.

Minister Aseri Radrodro says this decision follows situational reports received from all four divisions, in consultation with the National Disaster Risk Management Office.

Radrodro says the safety of the children remains a priority given the current severe weather conditions.

He says over the past few days, many areas have already experienced significant flooding, with roads, crossings, and low-lying communities affected.

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The Ministery adds that these conditions pose a serious risk to students, particularly those who must travel long distances or cross flooded creeks, rivers, and drains.

All students, including boarders, are to remain at home under the supervision of parents and guardians.

Parents are strongly advised to ensure that children do not attempt to cross flooded areas under any circumstances.

Tertiary institutions are advised to make their own operational decisions based on their respective risk assessments.

The situation will continue to be closely monitored, and further updates will be issued as necessary.

During this period, students are encouraged to utilise their time at home for revision and reading.