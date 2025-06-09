Nadi storms into IDC grand final

[Photo: Fiji Muslim Sports Association/Facebook]

Munif Builders Nadi booked their place in the 2026 Dayals Sawmillers Muslim IDC Grand Final after a strong 2–0 victory over Quick Rentals and Tours Lautoka in Semi Final 2 at the Dayals Sawmillers Muslim IDC tournament.

Nadi delivered a disciplined and dominant performance from start to finish, controlling proceedings and shutting out a determined Lautoka side.

Their attacking pressure and solid defence proved too much for Lautoka, as they secured a clean sheet and a comfortable win to advance.

With the result, Nadi now sets up a highly anticipated Grand Final clash against Millennium Rentals Drasa.

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The final is scheduled for 7pm at 4R Govind Park Stadium in Ba, where both teams will battle for championship glory in what promises to be an exciting showdown.