LTA urges caution as heavy rain and flood risks persist

The Land Transport Authority is urging all road users to exercise extreme caution as adverse weather continues to bring heavy rain, strong winds, flash flooding and reduced visibility across parts of the country.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says Tropical Cyclone Vaianu is not expected to directly affect Fiji, however its wider influence continues to trigger unsettled weather conditions nationwide.

LTA Chief Executive Officer Irimaia Rokosawa says the dangerous conditions require greater care from all motorists.

“Wet and slippery surfaces, combined with reduced visibility, can quickly lead to dangerous situations if drivers are not cautious,”

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He is urging drivers to slow down, maintain safe following distances and use headlights when visibility is poor.

“Motorists must never attempt to drive through flooded roads or crossings. It only takes a small amount of moving water to sweep a vehicle off the road,”

Rokosawa is also advising drivers to ensure vehicles are roadworthy before travel, including checking tyres, brakes, wipers and lights.

Pedestrians and passengers are also being urged to take extra care, while LTA continues working with the Fiji Police Force and Fiji Roads Authority to monitor the situation.