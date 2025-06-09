Davis and Nasau ruled out of semi-final through injury

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

The Fiji Kulas’ preparations for their FIFA Women’s World Cup Oceania Qualifiers semi-final have been dealt a major setback, with influential midfield duo Trina Davis and Cema Nasau ruled out through injury.

The US-based pair picked up knocks during the group stages, cutting short what had been instrumental contributions in Fiji’s run to the final four.

Their presence in midfield provided both structure and composure, making their absence a significant concern heading into a high-stakes clash against New Zealand.

Head coach Nikola Demaine acknowledged the magnitude of the loss but backed his squad’s depth to respond when it matters most.

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“It’s tough to lose players like Trina and Cema at this stage. They’ve been important for us throughout the tournament.”

In response, Labasa midfielders Shayal Sindhika and Unaisi Tuberi have been drafted into the squad, offering fresh legs and an opportunity to step into the spotlight on one of the biggest stages in Oceania football.

“However, we trust the players coming in. Shayal and Unaisi have earned their opportunity and we believe they can step up when it matters.”

Currently in camp in Suva, the Kulas are fine-tuning preparations before departing for New Zealand next week, with focus firmly locked on the semi-final test ahead.

“We know the challenge New Zealand will bring, but our preparations have been good. The players are committed and ready to give their best.”

Despite the disruption, Fiji will look to defy the odds and push for a historic place in the final.

The Kulas will leave on Tuesday for New Zealand and play next Sunday.