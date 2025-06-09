Easter workers to get double pay

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The Ministry of Employment has stated that workers are entitled to double pay over the Easter period.

Permanent Secretary Jone Maritino Nemani reminded employers that any worker who works during the Easter public holidays must be paid double.

Nemani explained that workers required to work on Good Friday, Easter Saturday, or Easter Monday are legally entitled to receive twice their normal pay.

“If a worker works on a public holiday, they must be paid double.”

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He adds that workers who do not work on a public holiday may still be entitled to their normal pay, provided they completed their scheduled workdays before and after the holiday.

Nemani also highlighted the importance of honesty and responsibility from workers, particularly when taking leave around the holiday period.

He said that fairness in the workplace goes both ways, and both employers and employees must respect their obligations under the law.