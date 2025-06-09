Nasinu dedicates hard-fought win to late officer

Nasinu Volleyball Alliance men’s captain Simione Sivo says their Easter Volleyball Championsip victory carried special meaning, as the team dedicated the win to late Police Officer Peniasi Racagi.

Sivo says Racagi’s memory inspired the squad, many of whom are police officers, as they produced a determined performance to beat Suva in difficult conditions.

He adds the team was not fully prepared but showed resilience against a strong opponent.

“I’d like to thank the Almighty God for giving us the strength and the victory today. Suva is not new to us, they have always been a competitive team. Despite the unfavourable weather outside and not preparing well, we managed to secure the win, and I am so proud of the boys’ effort.”

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Sivo also acknowledged the support from families, management and supporters in Nasinu, saying it played a key role in lifting the team.

The side dedicated the win to their families, supporters and management, while honouring Racagi’s service, noting they wanted to remember him through the victory.

The result gives Nasinu momentum as they continue their campaign.