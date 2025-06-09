Third cane payment increase lifts farmer’s earnings

[File Photo]

Sugarcane farmers are set to receive a total of $68.04 per tonne for the 2025 harvest after adjustments to the third cane payment, according to the Sugar Industry Tribunal.

As of 28th February 2026, the Tribunal reports that net proceeds reached $71.34 million, equal to $57.97 per tonne.

Earlier, the Fiji Sugar Corporation Ltd had issued a third payment of $0.84 per tonne, bringing the total to that amount.

Following discussions between the government and industry stakeholders, it was agreed to increase the third payment to $10.91 per tonne.

Article continues after advertisement

The Corporation has confirmed that the additional amount will be paid on 20th April 2026, lifting the final payout to $68.04 per tonne.

The Government says arrangements to secure the extra funding are expected to be completed by the same date.