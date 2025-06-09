Auckland Legends seal historic win

The Auckland Sangam Legends have been crowned champions of the TISI Sangam veteran soccer tournament after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Vancouver Sangam in the final.

In a tense and closely contested encounter, the match was decided by a single penalty, capitalised on by Auckland after a defensive lapse from their opponents.

The win marks a remarkable debut for the Auckland side, who remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, without concedeing a single goal on their path to the title.

Team manager Dharmend Achari praised his players for their discipline and determination, describing the campaign as a complete team effort.

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Achari added that the occasion carried extra significance, with the tournament held as part of the TISI Sangam Centennial Celebrations.

He said the team kept their approach simple throughout—focusing on securing results each game—and credited that mindset, along with the players’ hard work, for delivering the championship title.