Sanatan IDC postponed as Cyclone Vaianu forces shutdown

[File Photo]

The Sanatan IDC Soccer Tournament has been postponed indefinitely as severe weather conditions continue to impact the country.

The decision was confirmed by the Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji, following an advisory from the National Disaster Management Office regarding Tropical Depression 11F, which has now intensified into Tropical Cyclone Vaianu (Category 2).

With forecasts predicting heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and unsafe conditions nationwide, authorities have urged organisers to suspend all outdoor sporting activities.

Acting on this directive, the SSDPS National Executive Council opted to postpone the tournament, placing the safety and well-being of players, officials, and supporters first.

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The Sanatan IDC is one of the key football events for the Sanatan community, and organisers have acknowledged the disappointment this may cause.

However, they stress that public safety remains the top priority during the current weather situation.

Officials say they will continue to monitor conditions closely and will announce new dates for the tournament once it is safe to proceed.

Stakeholders, teams, and supporters have been asked to remain patient and cooperative as the country deals with the impact of the cyclone.