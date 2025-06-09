Government issues early release for civil servants

Severe Tropical Cyclone Vaianu was located about 380 kilometres west of Nadi at 9am today, bringing strong winds and periods of heavy rain across the Western Division and other parts of Fiji.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says the cyclone continues to generate hazardous conditions, with reports of flooded roads and accessways expected to persist as the system tracks southeastwards and gradually moves out of Fiji’s waters by tomorrow afternoon.

In response to the worsening weather, the Government has announced that non-essential civil servants will be released early from work today and are required to remain at home tomorrow due to ongoing risks from flooding and strong winds.

Essential service providers will continue operations under their respective contingency and business continuity plans to ensure critical services remain available.

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The Ministry of Civil Service, working with the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Risk Management, says it will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide updates as needed.