Cyclone disrupts international flights

Severe Tropical Cyclone Vaianu is causing significant travel disruptions across Fiji today.

Fiji Airways morning flights have been delayed, while all Fiji Link services have been cancelled.

Flights to and from Nadi operated by Qantas, Jetstar, and Virgin Australia have also been cancelled.

Air New Zealand flights NZ952 and NZ953 are also cancelled, and ON017 has been delayed, with an estimated arrival time of 10:50pm.

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Passengers are urged to contact their airlines for the latest updates and avoid travelling unless necessary, as adverse weather conditions and hazardous sea conditions continue across the region.