Middlemore Sangam wins Super Premier title

NZ Middlemore Sangam has been crowned the TISI Sangam Super Premier Division champion after defeating Malolo TIV 4-1 in the final at King Charles Park in Nadi yesterday.

Middlemore dominated the encounter, controlling possession and creating the better chances throughout the match.

They led 1-0 at halftime before extending their advantage in the second spell, netting three more goals to secure a comfortable win.

Malolo TIV managed to pull one goal back but struggled to match Middlemore’s pace and execution.

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Team captain Andrew Naicker says the victory is a proud achievement for the side, especially after falling short in last year’s final.

Naicker says the team came back stronger this year and made the most of their opportunity during the 100th Centennial Celebrations.

He also acknowledged the support from Middlemore fans and families, saying their backing played a key role in the team’s success.