Westpac education grant opens for 16th year

[file/photo]

Thirty women and girls in Fiji again have the opportunity to access education through the Westpac Fiji Women and Girls Education Grant.

The program, now in its 16th consecutive year, aims to empower women and girls through education.

Salaseini Gonelevu, one of last year’s grant recipients, says she was able to overcome financial barriers through the program.

“It helped me with little things like getting a new laptop charger for my laptop. I also managed to get a new phone, which is what I need because, aside from my academic pursuits. I’m also one of the coaches for USP’s law debate team, which is currently participating in the Hague inter-territory law debate tournament for 2026.”

Article continues after advertisement

Gonelevu encourages women and girls to apply for the grant.

“Just give it a shot. Hey, you might get it, you might not, but at least you know you tried. Because we’re human, by human nature, we don’t give up that easily. We try again. So just try your best.”

For Keasi Balekula, missing out on her first attempt did not discourage her.

“I took part in 2024 and, unfortunately, I didn’t win. So, I tried again last year and I’m thankful that I tried again and I was listed as one of the 30 winners for this Women and Girls Education Grant competition.”

Balekula says the grant helped her build a better future.

“I know education is a powerful tool and we can use it to build a future, a great future for us, a better future for me and also for my family and community.”

Applications for the grant opened today and will close on June 1st.