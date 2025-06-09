Heavy rain to continue across Fiji

The Fiji Meteorological Service has issued a heavy rain alert for the entire country as a trough of low pressure remains over the group.

Forecasters say the system will continue to bring cloud, rain and showers over the next few days, with occasional heavy falls and thunderstorms expected in most parts of the country.

Rain is expected to spread across all divisions, with the Northern Division, Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, Ra-Rakiraki and Taveuni already seeing the heaviest activity.

The weather office warns that localised heavy rain could lead to flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas. Moderate to fresh north to northeast winds will continue, with seas expected to be moderate to rough.

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In the Central Division, including Suva, Nausori and Navua, cloudy periods and showers will persist, with rain developing later in the day and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening.

Similar wet conditions are expected in the West, North and outer islands, with occasional heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast into Monday. Officials are advising the public to remain alert as the wet weather pattern continues to affect travel and outdoor activities across the country.