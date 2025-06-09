Key Western Division roads closed due to flooding

Heavy rainfall has caused widespread flooding across parts of the Western Division, making several roads and crossings impassable.

Authorities say a number of crossings are now closed to all traffic, including Nawai Crossing, Arolevu Crossing, Chuni Lal Crossing, Lomawai Crossing, and Kabisi Crossing.

Careras Road and Nagra Road intersection is also flooded and closed, while surface flooding has been reported along Sukanaivalu Road in Lautoka.

In Votualevu, flooding at the roundabout area is affecting traffic flow, with only 4×4 vehicles able to pass.

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Sabeto Road, before the Muslim School crossing, is also affected, with only high-clearance vehicles advised to use the route. Stoney Creek in Sabeto is completely flooded and closed to all traffic.

In Lautoka, Buabua Flat is underwater, with Buabua Road heavily affected and crossings 1 and 2 also submerged.

Along the Kings Road between Lautoka and Matawalu, multiple water crossings including Naikabula, Buabua, Vitogo, and Matawalu are flooded, reducing access to single lane traffic or 4×4 vehicles only.

Motorists are being urged to avoid flooded areas, exercise extreme caution, and not attempt to cross fast-moving or deep floodwaters.